Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.