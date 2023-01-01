Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Motorola Moto G73
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (761K versus 429K)
- Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (799 against 499 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
42
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|420 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97%
|99.2%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1200:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +57%
1115
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +54%
3052
1984
|CPU
|194989
|126305
|GPU
|281856
|105435
|Memory
|133252
|87181
|UX
|147872
|106595
|Total score
|761677
|429582
|Max surface temperature
|39.1 °C
|46.2 °C
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5709
|-
|Web score
|10755
|-
|Video editing
|7085
|-
|Photo editing
|28462
|-
|Data manipulation
|10069
|-
|Writing score
|14426
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|My UX
|OS size
|17.5 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|07:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:05 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:29 hr
|-
|Standby
|91 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8160 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
