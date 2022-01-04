Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Nokia 8.3 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Nokia 8.3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 363K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 386 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 1216:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +19% 799 nits Nokia 8.3 673 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3% 85.3% Nokia 8.3 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +78% 1107 Nokia 8.3 623 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +58% 3064 Nokia 8.3 1940 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +106% 747643 Nokia 8.3 363338 CPU 192462 - GPU 274124 - Memory 128894 - UX 146347 - Total score 747643 363338 AnTuTu Results

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size - 25 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Nokia 8.3 87 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Nokia 8.3 86 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Nokia 8.3 86

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Nokia 8.3 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2020 Release date January 2022 May 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.989 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.444 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.