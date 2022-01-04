Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 402K)
  • Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (789 against 450 nits)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (28:35 vs 26:34 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 420 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.6%
PWM 247 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +75%
789 nits
OnePlus 6T
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +4%
89.6%
OnePlus 6T
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 630
GPU clock 840 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +113%
1096
OnePlus 6T
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +28%
3032
OnePlus 6T
2373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +88%
755400
OnePlus 6T
402430
CPU 194989 91110
GPU 281856 166474
Memory 133252 64332
UX 147872 84472
Total score 755400 402430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +300%
5796
OnePlus 6T
1448
Stability 69% 98%
Graphics test 34 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 5796 1448
PCMark 3.0 score 12359 8345
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 17.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr 09:37 hr
Watching video 13:05 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 05:29 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 91 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr
OnePlus 6T +8%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +10%
88.9 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2018
Release date January 2022 February 2019
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

