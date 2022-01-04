Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G OnePlus 8 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 681K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 916 points

Weighs 22 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro 25% higher pixel density (513 vs 411 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (896 against 799 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price OnePlus 8 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 258 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits 8 Pro +12% 896 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% 8 Pro +6% 90.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 10.0 OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 8 Pro 126 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 8 Pro 103 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 8 Pro 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a 8 Pro 84.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 April 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.