Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 937 points

Weighs 21.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 799 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits OnePlus 9RT +63% 1303 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2021 Release date January 2022 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. It has a better camera and design.