Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G OnePlus Nord 2 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (790 against 627 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 659K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Shows 11% longer battery life (102 vs 92 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price OnePlus Nord 2 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 128.2% PWM 247 Hz 119 Hz Response time 6 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +26% 790 nits Nord 2 5G 627 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Nord 2 5G +1% 85.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 11.3 OS size 17.5 GB 14 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +9% 88.9 dB Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2021 Release date January 2022 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.