Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.