Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo A93

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Оппо А93
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Oppo A93

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 225K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (799 against 431 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Oppo A93

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +85%
799 nits
Oppo A93
431 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +6%
89.6%
Oppo A93
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo A93 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 840 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +176%
1106
Oppo A93
401
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +104%
3067
Oppo A93
1500
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +228%
741869
Oppo A93
225907
CPU 192462 73157
GPU 274124 43448
Memory 128894 45873
UX 146347 63089
Total score 741869 225907
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5800 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12923 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 17.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Oppo A93
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
Oppo A93
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr
Oppo A93
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 October 2020
Release date January 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
