Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo A94 5G

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Оппо А94 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 362K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (799 against 591 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.9%
PWM 247 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +35%
799 nits
A94 5G
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +6%
89.6%
A94 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +77%
1106
A94 5G
625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +59%
3067
A94 5G
1929
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +104%
741869
A94 5G
362951
CPU 192462 102790
GPU 274124 98947
Memory 128894 71773
UX 146347 88498
Total score 741869 362951
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +263%
5800
A94 5G
1598
Stability 70% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 5800 1598
PCMark 3.0 score 12923 7133
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 17.5 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +9%
126
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
104
A94 5G
94
Generic camera score
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
120
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
88.9 dB
A94 5G +4%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2021
Release date January 2022 May 2021
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy S21
3. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs iPhone 13 Pro
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs iPhone 12
5. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Pixel 6
6. A94 5G vs Poco X3 NFC
7. A94 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. A94 5G vs Poco F3
9. A94 5G vs Realme 7
10. A94 5G vs Oppo A54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish