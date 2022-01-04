Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Ace 2 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Oppo Ace 2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (799 against 503 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +59% 799 nits Ace 2 503 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Silver, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Ace 2 +1% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650 GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +22% 1107 Ace 2 911 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3064 Ace 2 +9% 3354 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +4% 747643 Ace 2 717674 CPU 192462 217279 GPU 274124 247769 Memory 128894 116645 UX 146347 135427 Total score 747643 717674 AnTuTu Results (34th and 49th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 7.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 29 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 July 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.