Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Find X2 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Oppo Find X2 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 374K)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (799 against 634 nits)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 408 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 247 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +26% 799 nits Find X2 Lite 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1% 85.3% Find X2 Lite 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +92% 1107 Find X2 Lite 576 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +100% 3064 Find X2 Lite 1530 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +100% 747643 Find X2 Lite 374153 CPU 192462 108358 GPU 274124 102982 Memory 128894 74220 UX 146347 88043 Total score 747643 374153 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 7 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 116° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6550 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Find X2 Lite 91.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.