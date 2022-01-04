Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Find X3 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Oppo Find X3 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 376K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (799 against 576 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Lite Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +39% 799 nits Find X3 Lite 576 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Find X3 Lite 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 18.7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Find X3 Lite 108 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Find X3 Lite 95 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Find X3 Lite 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Find X3 Lite 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.