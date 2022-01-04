Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (799 against 637 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 676K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|92.8%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +21%
1107
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3064
Realme X50 Pro +7%
3273
|CPU
|192462
|187096
|GPU
|274124
|222275
|Memory
|128894
|117279
|UX
|146347
|144842
|Total score
|747643
|676033
AnTuTu Android Ranking (34th and 79th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|29 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:25 hr
Realme X50 Pro +31%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:33 hr
Realme X50 Pro +5%
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +40%
31:13 hr
22:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2020
|Release date
|January 2022
|July 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
