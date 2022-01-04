Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Realme X50 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Оппо Реалми X50 Про
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (799 against 637 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 676K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Realme X50 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +25%
799 nits
Realme X50 Pro
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo Realme X50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
747643
Realme X50 Pro
676033
CPU 192462 187096
GPU 274124 222275
Memory 128894 117279
UX 146347 144842
Total score 747643 676033
AnTuTu Android Ranking (34th and 79th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Realme X50 Pro +31%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
Realme X50 Pro +5%
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +40%
31:13 hr
Realme X50 Pro
22:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2020
Release date January 2022 July 2020
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

