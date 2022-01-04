Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Oppo Realme X50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (799 against 637 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 676K) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 92.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +25% 799 nits Realme X50 Pro 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Realme X50 Pro 84.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo Realme X50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650 GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +21% 1107 Realme X50 Pro 916 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3064 Realme X50 Pro +7% 3273 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11% 747643 Realme X50 Pro 676033 CPU 192462 187096 GPU 274124 222275 Memory 128894 117279 UX 146347 144842 Total score 747643 676033 AnTuTu Android Ranking (34th and 79th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 1.0 OS size - 29 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Realme X50 Pro 87.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 February 2020 Release date January 2022 July 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.