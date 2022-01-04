Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Oppo Reno 3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 386K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (799 against 545 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 328 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +47% 799 nits Reno 3 Pro 545 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Reno 3 Pro +5% 89.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 7 OS size - 30 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 115° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Reno 3 Pro 85.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 December 2019 Release date January 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.82 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

