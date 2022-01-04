Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Oppo Reno 4 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 376K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits Reno 4 Pro +6% 845 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Reno 4 Pro +5% 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 7.2

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Reno 4 Pro 109 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Reno 4 Pro 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Reno 4 Pro 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 June 2020 Release date January 2022 July 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.