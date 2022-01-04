Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Oppo Reno 7 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (753K versus 440K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|420 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.81 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +52%
1101
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +42%
3030
2136
|CPU
|194989
|120523
|GPU
|281856
|123262
|Memory
|133252
|92818
|UX
|147872
|105482
|Total score
|753365
|440234
|Stability
|69%
|99%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|12 FPS
|Graphics score
|5814
|2016
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12540
|7915
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|ColorOS 12
|OS size
|17.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|07:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:05 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:29 hr
|-
|Standby
|91 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
