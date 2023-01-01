Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 227K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 420 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 97% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 787 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +12% 89.6% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 17.5 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:42 hr - Watching video 13:05 hr - Gaming 05:29 hr - Standby 91 hr - General battery life Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr Galaxy A14 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 119 Galaxy A14 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 107 Galaxy A14 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G 117 Galaxy A14 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced January 2022 February 2023 Release date January 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.