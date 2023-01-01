Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A14

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 227K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 420 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +12%
89.6%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +217%
1100
Galaxy A14
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +134%
3031
Galaxy A14
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +231%
751220
Galaxy A14
227213
CPU 194989 -
GPU 281856 -
Memory 133252 -
UX 147872 -
Total score 751220 227213
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5786 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12314 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 17.5 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr -
Watching video 13:05 hr -
Gaming 05:29 hr -
Standby 91 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced January 2022 February 2023
Release date January 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A14
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A14
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy A14
9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish