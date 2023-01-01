Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.