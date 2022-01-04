Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A51
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 214K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 7% longer battery life (92 vs 86 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|98.8%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|25 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +213%
1106
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +136%
3067
1300
|CPU
|192462
|63753
|GPU
|274124
|43839
|Memory
|128894
|43507
|UX
|146347
|62692
|Total score
|741869
|214104
|Stability
|70%
|95%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|5800
|812
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12923
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|17.5 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:25 hr
Galaxy A51 +29%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +15%
16:33 hr
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +45%
31:13 hr
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|December 2019
|Release date
|January 2022
|December 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8