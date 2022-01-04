Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A52 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 333K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Shows 14% longer battery life (105 vs 92 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.3% PWM 247 Hz 183 Hz Response time 6 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 790 nits Galaxy A52 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Galaxy A52 84.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +112% 1103 Galaxy A52 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +95% 3047 Galaxy A52 1562 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +123% 741046 Galaxy A52 333045 CPU 192462 105587 GPU 274124 84185 Memory 128894 53557 UX 146347 91279 Total score 741046 333045 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy A52 1040 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1040 PCMark 3.0 score - 8622 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size 17.5 GB 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 126 Galaxy A52 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 104 Galaxy A52 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G 120 Galaxy A52 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB Galaxy A52 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.