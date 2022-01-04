Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.