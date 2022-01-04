Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (758K versus 269K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (793 against 612 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (31:34 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 420 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +30%
793 nits
Galaxy A70
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 612
GPU clock 840 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +130%
1115
Galaxy A70
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +99%
3053
Galaxy A70
1535
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +182%
758336
Galaxy A70
269243
CPU 194989 94568
GPU 281856 46207
Memory 133252 49114
UX 147872 77908
Total score 758336 269243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1336%
5788
Galaxy A70
403
Stability 69% 97%
Graphics test 34 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 5788 403
PCMark 3.0 score 12290 7643
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 17.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr 08:51 hr
Watching video 13:05 hr 14:10 hr
Gaming 05:29 hr 04:09 hr
Standby 91 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr
Galaxy A70 +19%
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 6500 x 4920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +9%
88.9 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2019
Release date January 2022 April 2019
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

