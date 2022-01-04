Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.