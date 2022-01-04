Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A80 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy A80 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 294K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (799 against 607 nits)

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80 Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.03% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +32% 799 nits Galaxy A80 607 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Galaxy A80 +1% 86.03%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 2.0 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - Aperture: f/1.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy A80 84.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2019 Release date January 2022 May 2019 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.22 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.43 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.