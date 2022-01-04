Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy Fold – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy Fold

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Самсунг Галакси Фолд
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (740K versus 516K)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (786 against 554 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (30:47 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Galaxy Fold

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 7.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1536 x 2152 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 12.6:9
PPI 401 ppi 362 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +42%
786 nits
Galaxy Fold
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +4%
89.6%
Galaxy Fold
85.79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +12%
3022
Galaxy Fold
2690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +44%
740963
Galaxy Fold
516335
CPU 192462 147662
GPU 274124 195759
Memory 128894 85246
UX 146347 88532
Total score 740963 516335
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5824 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12934 -
AnTuTu Results (70th and 187th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 17.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4380 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr 07:58 hr
Watching video 13:05 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:29 hr 05:21 hr
Standby 91 hr 126 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr
Galaxy Fold +16%
30:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
88.9 dB
Galaxy Fold +2%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2019
Release date January 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Fold
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish