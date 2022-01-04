Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.