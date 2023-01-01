Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy M32 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy M32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 236K)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 236K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 420 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.1% PWM 247 Hz 362 Hz Response time 6 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +10% 785 nits Galaxy M32 714 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +7% 89.6% Galaxy M32 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 17.5 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:42 hr - Watching video 13:05 hr - Gaming 05:29 hr - Standby 91 hr - General battery life Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr Galaxy M32 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 119 Galaxy M32 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G 107 Galaxy M32 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G 117 Galaxy M32 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +12% 88.9 dB Galaxy M32 79.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 June 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.