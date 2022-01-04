Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Note 10 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 506K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 411 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 91.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.1% PWM - 236 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1% 799 nits Galaxy Note 10 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Galaxy Note 10 +7% 91.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 10 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2019 Release date January 2022 August 2019 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

