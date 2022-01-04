Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Note 20 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 550K)

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (799 against 621 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 937 points

Weighs 15 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +29% 799 nits Galaxy Note 20 621 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Galaxy Note 20 +5% 89.2%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size - 35 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 20 123 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 20 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 20 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2020 Release date January 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.