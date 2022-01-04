Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Note 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 550K)
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (799 against 621 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 937 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +18%
1107
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +10%
3064
2792
|CPU
|192462
|147614
|GPU
|274124
|195295
|Memory
|128894
|97621
|UX
|146347
|108092
|Total score
|747643
|550723
|Stability
|-
|88%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4275
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10579
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (34th and 128th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
31:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|August 2020
|Release date
|January 2022
|August 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|0.359 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.366 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
