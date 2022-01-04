Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Note 20 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 549K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Weighs 31 grams less

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1103 and 946 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (1021 against 790 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

21% higher pixel density (496 vs 411 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 96.9% PWM 247 Hz 245 Hz Response time 6 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 790 nits Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +29% 1021 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +8% 91.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size 17.5 GB 34.7 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2020 Release date January 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.