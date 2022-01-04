Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Note 8 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 299K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 27% higher pixel density (522 vs 411 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.14% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests PWM - 257 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +23% 799 nits Galaxy Note 8 649 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3% 85.3% Galaxy Note 8 83.14%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Exynos M2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G71 MP20 GPU clock 840 MHz 546 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1794 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 1107 Galaxy Note 8 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3064 Galaxy Note 8 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +150% 747643 Galaxy Note 8 299100 CPU 192462 82412 GPU 274124 103071 Memory 128894 45749 UX 146347 66915 Total score 747643 299100 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 8 100 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 8 84 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 8 94

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 8 86.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2017 Release date January 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.173 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.