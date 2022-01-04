Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Note 9 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 370K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (799 against 658 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 25% higher pixel density (514 vs 411 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 514 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.32% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 144.6% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +21% 799 nits Galaxy Note 9 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1% 85.3% Galaxy Note 9 84.32%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 2.5 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 9 107 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 9 94 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 9 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy Note 9 71.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2018 Release date January 2022 August 2018 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.381 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.509 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.