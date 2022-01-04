Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs S10 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 504K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The phone is 2-years newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (799 against 712 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Shows 20% longer battery life (110 vs 92 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 32 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +12% 799 nits Galaxy S10 Lite 712 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Galaxy S10 Lite +3% 87.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.0 OS size - 22.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S10 Lite 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 January 2020 Release date January 2022 January 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.484 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.02 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.