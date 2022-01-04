Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs S20 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (740K versus 599K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1104 and 907 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • 27% higher pixel density (511 vs 401 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (885 against 786 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.2%
PWM 247 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
786 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +13%
885 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +24%
740963
Galaxy S20 Ultra
599187
CPU 192462 159236
GPU 274124 234975
Memory 128894 111280
UX 146347 94560
Total score 740963 599187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% 42%
Graphics test 34 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5824 4290
PCMark 3.0 score 12934 11240
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (70th and 145th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0
OS size 17.5 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr 08:17 hr
Watching video 13:05 hr 11:53 hr
Gaming 05:29 hr 04:01 hr
Standby 91 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2%
26:34 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5%
88.9 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2020
Release date January 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (51.6%)
15 (48.4%)
Total votes: 31

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S21
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 12
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and S20 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and S22 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish