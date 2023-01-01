Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4325 mAh

Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4325 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (879 against 799 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (879 against 799 nits) Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 35% longer battery life (41:09 vs 30:26 hours)

Shows 35% longer battery life (41:09 vs 30:26 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 394 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 394 PPI) 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1086 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1300 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99.7% PWM 240 Hz 59 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Plus +10% 879 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus +1% 88.3% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 27.2 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 15:27 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 06:12 hr Standby 101 hr 146 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Plus 30:26 hr iPhone 14 Plus +35% 41:09 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 iPhone 14 Plus +10% 135 Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 iPhone 14 Plus +57% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 iPhone 14 Plus +15% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Plus +10% 87.8 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 September 2022 Release date February 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.