Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 6 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Asus ROG Phone 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate Weighs 39 grams less

Weighs 39 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4800 mAh

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4800 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 729K)

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 729K) Shows 20% longer battery life (36:34 vs 30:26 hours)

Shows 20% longer battery life (36:34 vs 30:26 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1086 points

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1086 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price Asus ROG Phone 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1300 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 100% PWM 240 Hz 672 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Plus +7% 879 nits ROG Phone 6 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IPX4 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus +7% 88.3% ROG Phone 6 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 27.2 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 13:50 hr Watching video 15:27 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 06:03 hr Standby 101 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Plus 30:26 hr ROG Phone 6 +20% 36:34 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 ROG Phone 6 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 ROG Phone 6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 ROG Phone 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB ROG Phone 6 +6% 93.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 July 2022 Release date February 2021 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.