Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Google Pixel 4

Самсунг Галакси С21 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 84% longer battery life (114 vs 62 hours)
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (868 against 423 nits)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (622K versus 394K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 13% higher pixel density (444 vs 394 PPI)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 394 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Plus +105%
868 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Plus +11%
88.3%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 640
GPU clock - 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +77%
1085
Pixel 4
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +44%
3473
Pixel 4
2412
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Plus +58%
622044
Pixel 4
394453
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (2nd and 97th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size - 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Plus +45%
13:55 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Plus +66%
18:53 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Plus +51%
31:01 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2019
Release date February 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

