Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 394 PPI)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 9-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 6.2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Plus +2% 879 nits Pixel 6 Pro 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus 88.3% Pixel 6 Pro +1% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 27.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date February 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.