Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 738K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (37:04 vs 30:26 hours)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (1231 against 889 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.7%
PWM 240 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Plus
889 nits
Magic 5 Pro +38%
1231 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 740
GPU clock 854 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus
1102
Magic 5 Pro +29%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus
3479
Magic 5 Pro +32%
4598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Plus
738648
Magic 5 Pro +65%
1219602
CPU 189103 240420
GPU 274155 563919
Memory 137436 222701
UX 131951 186528
Total score 738648 1219602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Plus
5538
Magic 5 Pro +129%
12659
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C 37.6 °C
Stability 67% 53%
Graphics test 33 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 5538 12659
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (165th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 27.2 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 15:27 hr 16:12 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 101 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Plus
30:26 hr
Magic 5 Pro +22%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Plus +2%
87.8 dB
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 February 2023
Release date February 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

