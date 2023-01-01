Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 738K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (37:04 vs 30:26 hours)
- Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (1231 against 889 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
95
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
88
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|98.7%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|854 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1575 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1102
Magic 5 Pro +29%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3479
Magic 5 Pro +32%
4598
|CPU
|189103
|240420
|GPU
|274155
|563919
|Memory
|137436
|222701
|UX
|131951
|186528
|Total score
|738648
|1219602
|Max surface temperature
|41.5 °C
|37.6 °C
|Stability
|67%
|53%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|5538
|12659
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (165th and 19th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Magic UI 7.1
|OS size
|27.2 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
|0:48 hr
|Web browsing
|09:17 hr
|13:43 hr
|Watching video
|15:27 hr
|16:12 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|118 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Magic 5 Pro +25%
154
Video quality
Magic 5 Pro +55%
144
Generic camera score
116
Magic 5 Pro +31%
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 66 W
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
