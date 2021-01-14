Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs Mate 40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Самсунг Галакси С21 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1311 against 806 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4400 mAh
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 544K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1132 and 938 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (456 vs 394 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
vs
Mate 40 Pro Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Plus +63%
1311 nits
Mate 40 Pro Plus
806 nits

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G78 MP24
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Plus +33%
724725
Mate 40 Pro Plus
544780
AnTuTu Results (2nd and 35th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1612 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
