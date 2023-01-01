Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4020 mAh
  • Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (875 against 628 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (725K versus 591K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Motorola Edge 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 96%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Plus +39%
875 nits
Edge 30
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Plus +2%
88.3%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 854 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~845 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +31%
1083
Edge 30
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +22%
3475
Edge 30
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Plus +23%
725669
Edge 30
591286
CPU 189103 164036
GPU 274155 178244
Memory 137436 106965
UX 131951 143794
Total score 725669 591286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C 50.6 °C
Stability 67% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5538 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 27.2 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr -
Watching video 15:27 hr -
Gaming 05:07 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Plus
30:26 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Plus +4%
87.8 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 April 2022
Release date February 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

