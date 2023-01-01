Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 729K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 729K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Shows 8% longer battery life (32:57 vs 30:26 hours)

Shows 8% longer battery life (32:57 vs 30:26 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1042 against 879 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1042 against 879 nits) 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1086 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1300 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 96.1% PWM 240 Hz 720 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Plus 879 nits Edge 30 Ultra +19% 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus 88.3% Edge 30 Ultra +2% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 27.2 GB 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 25 W 125 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 11:04 hr Watching video 15:27 hr 15:48 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 05:25 hr Standby 101 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 Plus 30:26 hr Edge 30 Ultra +8% 32:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 Edge 30 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB Edge 30 Ultra +3% 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 September 2022 Release date February 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.