Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Motorola Razr Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3800 mAh
- Shows 15% longer battery life (30:26 vs 26:34 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1049K versus 729K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1040 against 874 nits)
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1274 and 1091 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|22:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|97.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|103 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|854 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1575 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Razr Plus +17%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3442
Razr Plus +6%
3636
|CPU
|189103
|333083
|GPU
|274155
|310099
|Memory
|137436
|208685
|UX
|131951
|200258
|Total score
|729770
|1049281
|Max surface temperature
|41.5 °C
|52.5 °C
|Stability
|67%
|46%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|5538
|7655
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (170th and 49th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|27.2 GB
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|09:17 hr
|08:57 hr
|Watching video
|15:27 hr
|12:44 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|04:24 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|108°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2023
|Release date
|February 2021
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.
