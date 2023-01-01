Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (30:26 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1049K versus 729K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1040 against 874 nits)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1274 and 1091 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 22:9
PPI 394 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 97.5%
PWM 240 Hz 103 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Plus
874 nits
Razr Plus +19%
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Plus +4%
88.3%
Razr Plus
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 730
GPU clock 854 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus
1091
Razr Plus +17%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus
3442
Razr Plus +6%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Plus
729770
Razr Plus +44%
1049281
CPU 189103 333083
GPU 274155 310099
Memory 137436 208685
UX 131951 200258
Total score 729770 1049281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Plus
5538
Razr Plus +38%
7655
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C 52.5 °C
Stability 67% 46%
Graphics test 33 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 5538 7655
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 27.2 GB 36 GB

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 15:27 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 101 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 Plus +15%
30:26 hr
Razr Plus
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 108°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Plus +10%
87.8 dB
Razr Plus
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 June 2023
Release date February 2021 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

