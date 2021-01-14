Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Nokia G20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (874 against 443 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 93.6%
PWM 240 Hz 2500000 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 36.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1102:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Plus +97%
874 nits
Nokia G20
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Plus +8%
88.3%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 760 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +515%
1088
Nokia G20
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +252%
3460
Nokia G20
982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (45th and 145th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 27.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:12 hr 3:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Plus
13:55 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Plus
18:53 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Plus
31:01 hr
Nokia G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 Plus +9%
87.8 dB
Nokia G20
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2021
Release date February 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

