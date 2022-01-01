Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1096 and 937 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1303 against 890 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 9-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 6.2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Plus 890 nits OnePlus 9RT +46% 1303 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus 88.3% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 27.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date February 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. It has a better battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.