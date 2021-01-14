Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus Nord

Самсунг Галакси С21 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
VS
Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (622K versus 309K)
  • Comes with 685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4115 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (114 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (872 against 750 nits)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Plus +16%
872 nits
OnePlus Nord
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Plus +2%
88.3%
OnePlus Nord
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +79%
3434
OnePlus Nord
1920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Plus +101%
622008
OnePlus Nord
309903
AnTuTu Android Rating (16th and 146th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Plus +2%
13:55 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Plus +2%
18:53 hr
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Plus +24%
31:01 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (61st and 85th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2020
Release date February 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and OnePlus Nord
7. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus Nord
8. Huawei Honor 30 and OnePlus Nord
9. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish