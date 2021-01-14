Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.