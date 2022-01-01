Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy A13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 126K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (876 against 584 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Shows 13% longer battery life (34:21 vs 30:26 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|83.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1257:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +617%
1090
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +490%
3460
586
|CPU
|189103
|43950
|GPU
|274155
|22702
|Memory
|137436
|38791
|UX
|131951
|22119
|Total score
|728452
|126470
|Stability
|67%
|98%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|5538
|508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|4896
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|27.2 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|09:17 hr
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|15:27 hr
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|24
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.54 W/kg
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.
