Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs A13 5G

Самсунг Галакси С21 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 245K)
  • Delivers 102% higher peak brightness (879 against 436 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Plus
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 89.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.2 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 Plus +102%
879 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Plus +9%
88.3%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 760 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Plus +213%
3467
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 Plus +197%
729981
Galaxy A13 5G
245871
CPU 189103 77589
GPU 274155 57434
Memory 137436 52691
UX 131951 59678
Total score 729981 245871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 Plus +366%
5538
Galaxy A13 5G
1189
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C 43 °C
Stability 67% 98%
Graphics test 33 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5538 1189
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5640
Video editing - 4959
Photo editing - 11701
Data manipulation - 6007
Writing score - 8407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 27.2 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr -
Watching video 15:27 hr -
Gaming 05:07 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S21 Plus +7%
87.8 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced January 2021 December 2021
Release date February 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and S22 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S22
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Apple iPhone 13
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and A53 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A22
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A13
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A23
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy S22
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and A22 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish