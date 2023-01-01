Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs A13 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 245K)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 245K) Delivers 102% higher peak brightness (879 against 436 nits)

Delivers 102% higher peak brightness (879 against 436 nits) Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 89.4% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 6.2 ms 35 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 Plus +102% 879 nits Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus +9% 88.3% Galaxy A13 5G 81.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 27.2 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr - Watching video 15:27 hr - Gaming 05:07 hr - Standby 101 hr - General battery life Galaxy S21 Plus 30:26 hr Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Galaxy A13 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 Galaxy A13 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 Plus +7% 87.8 dB Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced January 2021 December 2021 Release date February 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.