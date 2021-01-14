Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 229K)

44% higher pixel density (394 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (888 against 598 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 140.9% PWM 240 Hz 127 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Plus +48% 888 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus +5% 88.3% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 760 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 Plus +191% 1100 Galaxy A22 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 Plus +154% 3510 Galaxy A22 1384 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 Plus +220% 735197 Galaxy A22 229922 CPU 189103 66952 GPU 274155 52483 Memory 137436 43515 UX 131951 66169 Total score 735197 229922 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 Plus +711% 5538 Galaxy A22 683 Stability 67% 98% Graphics test 33 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 5538 683 PCMark 3.0 score - 6751 AnTuTu 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 27.2 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Galaxy A22 n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Galaxy A22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 Galaxy A22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Plus +10% 87.8 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced January 2021 June 2021 Release date February 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.