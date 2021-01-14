Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs A52s 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 507K)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (888 against 806 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 7-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 138.1% PWM 240 Hz 231 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Plus +10% 888 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 806 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus +4% 88.3% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.1 OS size 27.2 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Plus +5% 87.8 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2021 August 2021 Release date February 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.