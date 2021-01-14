Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 Ultra vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (515 vs 391 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (1038 against 730 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 Ultra +42%
1038 nits
ROG Phone 3
730 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 227 gramm (8.01 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
89.8%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 650
GPU clock - 645 MHz
FLOPS - ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
1129
ROG Phone 3
1006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
657355
ROG Phone 3
619215
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (8th and 14th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
15:04 hr
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
ROG Phone 3 +10%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 Ultra
35:32 hr
ROG Phone 3 +8%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Plus
5. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. ROG Phone 3 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. ROG Phone 3 vs 8 Pro
8. ROG Phone 3 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
9. ROG Phone 3 vs OnePlus Nord
10. ROG Phone 3 vs Black Shark 3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish